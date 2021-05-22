It was a big day in Badajoz and the invited theorist became the main actor. And it is that the Amorebieta Sports Society will look like a silver set for the first time in its history. Irreducible, as during the entire course, like a Gallic village in the middle of the Roman Empire. The favorite was the local team, a Badajoz turned king of the category, but who has just abdicated the worst day. Hands to the sky and to the ground and tears, many tears. Of joy, but also of sadness, it all depends on the neighborhood where they ask, because in football, the smile of some is the desolation of others. The Badajoz team took the bitter face of a final, but the applause for their season no one can steal them. Although the headline is written alone: ​​in Amorebieta, thanks to both Iker Bilbao and a heroic Saizar, they will awaken from the dream in the Second Division.

And they did with a match planned from start to finish as a battle, as set by the canons of an Íñigo Vélez, former Athletic striker who has learned to survive as a coach with the formula he knows so well, that of only having Basque footballers. Thus he managed to compete with the big affiliates until reaching the Playoff. This is how he executed the first champion, Linares, in the semifinals and thus has turned the Badajoz night into a nightmare for the thousands of black and white fans cited in the Nuevo Vivero. Surely María Eugenia Etxebarría, former president of the club sadly passed away in September, encouraged her family from heaven. There is no better tribute.

But of course, winning is not easy, and a promotion sells dearly. Both coaches came out with cards face up. Same men as in the semifinals except for Aimar by zornotzarra, who fell due to injury. Those from Vélez de Mendizábal came out with a clear premise, to bite and put out fires before Badajoz had balsams or wick. Rocky behind, the Basques, loaded with experience, entrusted their construction to their lighthouse: balls to Orozco, who never tired of lowering it to the green. The tie was defeat and that the visitors knew.

Little by little the Badajoz seemed to find itself, building and using the risers, but the long displacements were that nightmare that appears in the middle of a pleasant dream. And in a set piece, the ball was free for Larru to hit. KIke Royo, a regular hero, became a momentary villain at 22 minutes by tamely clearing. Iker Bilbao, tireless, was ahead of everyone and installed the surprise in a New Nursery at half capacity but full of heart.

La Amorebieta made it easy. Direct football. Very Basque. And that, making the difficult seem easy, is the greatest merit of a soccer team. Tomas’s usual climbs were missed. Àlex Corredera could not connect with his colleagues. Santamaría could not impose himself as his blue namesake, Orozco, did. A lot of claw on both sides and black and white dominance, but the clash was much closer to Vélez’s board than Estévez’s.

The second part was from Saizar

“Yes you can, yes you can”, was heard at the exit of changing rooms. The stands wanted to carry Badajoz up to the draw. There, the Extremadura team won widely. But on the field of play he could not impose his game and barely tested a Mikel Saizar who saved the essences for later and that, together with Mikel Álvaro, aged 38 each, have been two of the stars of this Amorebieta during the campaign, showing that age and performance walk on opposite sidewalks.

It didn’t take long for the changes to appear and Estévez was clearly looking for a much more explosive cocktail with the entry of Adilson and Otegui. The winger did not take long to install the whirring in the stands, while the midfielder allowed Corredera more freedom. But Velez responded and far from backing down the team, he introduced Obi through Unzueta, striker by striker in case there was an injury to dig into. While Aquino, now without Santamaría, fought and fought, like the bull whose nickname accompanies him, but without luck. Arregi and Irazábal were rocks impossible to tear.

With more honor than play, the Badajoz did not lower his arms and his tusk was sharpened. First Morgado forced Saizar to put on his cape with a tremendous point-blank save and then Maestre failed to hit a frank shot. Fifteen minutes. The clock had no sand left and Orozco continued to show that the best defense is a good attack with every ball that came to him.

The five hundred brave men who crossed the peninsula to install a small corner of Urritxe in the New Nursery jumped with each clearance of their defense, as if they were one more. The long ball became the burning nail to hold onto for a Badajoz that saw the shore farther and farther away. Even Royo tried to row when going up to finish and ended up even centering, but his namesake, Saizar, the one who sentenced the glory for his team. An Amorebieta that will dawn on Sunday in the Second Division after the Viverazo.