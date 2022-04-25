By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS (Reuters) – Sales at French media giant Vivendi grew 7.9% in the first quarter of this year at constant exchange rates and excluding acquisitions, boosted by pay-TV and advertising operations, the company said on Monday.

Total revenue rose to €2.38 billion ($2.56 billion) from €2.1 billion a year ago. Pay-TV Canal Plus, now the company’s biggest asset following the demerger of Universal Music, saw sales rise 6% to 1.45 billion euros.

Sales by the Havas advertising unit increased by 11.3% to €591 million.

The group’s publishing division Editis, whose sales fell 1.7% in the quarter, is among the assets being reviewed by EU antitrust authorities as Vivendi seeks to acquire French media and retail group Lagardere. .

Lagardere is home to Hachette, France’s largest publishing house, as well as Paris Match magazine and Journal du Dimanche.

Vivendi, controlled by billionaire Vincent Bollore, raised the bid in February and is ready to spend up to 2 billion euros to buy all of Lagardere’s listed shares.

In a statement, Vivendi said it would like to keep Arnaud Lagardere, son of Lagardere’s founder, as the company’s chief executive.

