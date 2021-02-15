Universal Music Group (UMG) headquarters in Santa Monica, California. AFP

The French media group Vivendi will distribute 60% of the capital of the Universal Music Group (UMG) music label to its shareholders in the form of an extraordinary dividend as a step prior to the brand becoming listed in Amsterdam before the end of the year, so that the group would control only 20%, a percentage similar to that recently acquired by a consortium led by China’s Tencent. The announcement shot the group’s price on the Paris Stock Exchange by 19.62% in this Monday’s session.

This operation would be carried out through an “exceptional dividend” that will be discussed at an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting that will take place on March 29, and that must approve a modification of the company’s bylaws to move forward. If positive, the final distribution of the shares would be approved at another general meeting, which would be held before the end of the year.

Between December and January, Vivendi already sold 20% of UMG to the Chinese technology group Tencent in two separate operations that totaled 6,000 million euros, which values ​​the music company at 30,000 million. The Chinese technology giant has already studied the operation and its acceptance of the project was “favorable.” Vivendi explained that the interest of other investors in a part of UMG, even “at potentially higher prices”, now allows the management to study the distribution among its shareholders of 60% of the capital of the music label.

A great musical catalog

Based in Santa Monica (USA), UMG is the largest music company in the world and publishes many of the best-known figures in the sector, such as Bob Dylan, Lady Gaga, Elton John, Rihanna, Alejandro Sanz and J.Balvin.

Vivendi is the second largest shareholder of the French Lagardere, the Italian Mediaset and the Spanish PRISA (editor of EL PAÍS). The French group became a shareholder in the Spanish communication group in January, buying a total of 9.9% of its shares in two phases. Among other activities, the French company also includes the Canal + television group (owner of numerous channels and audiovisual production companies in several countries), the advertising giant Havas, the game creator Gameloft and UMG.