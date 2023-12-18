The French giant would have explored the different possibilities regarding its share in the Italian company, currently valued at around 1.3 billion euros

French conglomerate Vivendi is reportedly evaluating options for its 24% stake in Telecom Italia, with a possible sale that could mark a major change in the company's organisation. As reported by Bloomberg, Vivendi has explored various possibilities regarding its share in the Italian company, currently valued at around 1.3 billion euros. This value represents a significant decrease compared to 2016, when Vivendi purchased the stake for almost 4 billion euros. This potential sale comes at a time when Vivendi recently announced its intention to reorganize, splitting the company into three distinct parts. This separation would include pay-TV business Canal+, advertising and communications unit Havas, and the creation of a holding company for its culture, media and entertainment holdings. For Telecom Italia, the separation from Vivendi could facilitate the process of selling its fixed network assets to KKR for 18.8 billion euros. Vivendi has opposed this sale, claiming it violates governance rules and threatening to use all possible legal means to contest the move.