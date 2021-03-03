Vivendi logo at the entrance of its headquarters in Paris, last August. Charles Platiau / Reuters

The French communication and entertainment group Vivendi posted a net attributable profit of 1,440 million euros in the whole of 2020, which is equivalent to a decrease of 9.1% compared to the profits of the previous year, according to the annual accounts that the company published this Wednesday.

The decrease in net income was due to the impact of financial outliers, which represented a negative charge of 589 million euros in 2020, compared to 65 million in 2019.

The investment conglomerate’s income between January and December was 16,090 million euros, 1.2% more than last year. By business segment, Universal Music Group’s billing grew by 3.8%, to 7,432 million euros, while that of Canal + increased by 4.4%, to 5,498 million.

On the other hand, Havas revenues stood at 2,137 million euros, 10.1%, while Editis grew 5.6%, to 725 million, and Gameloft’s were 253 million, 2, 1% less.

Costs associated with revenues were 8,812 million euros, practically the same figure as in 2019. On the other hand, selling, general and administrative expenses grew by 2.4%, to 5,463 million.

In the report in which it has presented its annual results, the company has broken down that in January it reported that it reached a 9.9% stake in PRISA.

Vivendi has not disclosed if it plans to further increase its shareholding in the Spanish media group. It has limited itself to indicating that the investment is part of its strategy of “strengthening” its position as a global content, media and communications group, mainly through expansion into Spanish-speaking markets “in Europe, Latin America and the United States.”

Vivendi “has known how to adapt to continue serving and entertaining its customers, while reducing costs to preserve its margins,” the consortium indicated in its note, in which it admitted that it is difficult to foresee how the health crisis will affect the results of the exercise 2021.