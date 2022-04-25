Vivendi, sales of 2.4 billion in the first quarter of the year

Vivendithe French media group chaired by tycoon Vincent Bolloréachieved in the first quarter sales equal to 2.4 billion euros, up by8% compared to the previous year at constant exchange rates and excluding acquisitions. This was announced in a note from the company which in the same period of 2021 had recorded sales of 2.1 billion.

Canal Plusthe pay TV division, the company’s largest asset after the spin-off of Universal Music Group, recorded a 6% increase in sales to 1.45 billion euros. Sales of Vivendi’s ad unit also performed well, Havas, which increased by 11.3% to 591 million euros. Instead, it recorded a slight decline in sales Editis.

In detail, the entire French conglomerate Bollorè recorded a 33% jump in the first quarter sales to € 5.7 billion, thanks in particular to the increase in port handling rights and the rise in oil prices linked to the war in Ukraine. At constant exchange rates and perimeter, the group announced, thetransport and logistics activities marked growth of 47% to 2.4 billion euros.

There African branch, whose sale for 5.7 billion euros to the Italian-Swiss shipowner MSC is expected to be completed within a year, has seen sales grow by 16% to 627 million euros. For its part, the oil logistics business benefited from “the increase in the price of petroleum products, in an international context marked by the war in Ukraine” and its turnover increased by 52% to 848 million euros. Finally, the activity of electricity storage and the other industrial activities of the group saw revenues increase by 44% to 112 million euros.

