Indian businessman Vivek Ramasway announced this Tuesday (January 16, 2024) who withdrew from the race for the Republican nomination for President of the United States after the results of the caucus of the State of Iowa, which opened the election year on Monday (January 15, 2024). He came in 4th place.

Ramasway has said he will support Donald Trump for the party's nomination. The former president had the biggest victory in history for a republican in Iowa. He won 98 of the state's 99 counties and won 20 delegates. To win the Republican nomination, 1,215 delegates are needed.

“This whole campaign is about telling the truth. We did not achieve our goal tonight and we need an America-first patriot in the White House. People spoke loud and clear about who they want. Tonight I suspend my campaign and support Donald J. Trump and will do everything I can to ensure that he is the next President of the United States.”wrote the businessman on his profile on X (formerly Twitter).

Former governor of the State of Arkansas Asa Hutchinson also withdrew from the Republican electoral race this Tuesday (16 January).

The other big date for the North American primaries will be March 5, when voters in 16 states will vote for both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party. The date is known as “Super Tuesday” (Super Tuesday, in free translation).

The territories of Guam and the Virgin Islands will conclude their primaries on June 8 with a Democratic Party caucus

ELECTION PRIOR

In the USA, before the elections, states hold electoral caucuses – primary or caucus. The objective is to choose, among the parties' pre-candidates, the one who will represent the party in the election.

In practice, primaries and caucuses have the same objective: to define the allocation of delegates, who will distribute their votes at each party's party conventions and choose the candidate who will represent the group in the elections. The difference between the 2 is in the way in which the choice is made.

In primaries, voters go to the polling place at any time of the day and choose the candidate they want to represent the party in the elections. Voting is done on a paper ballot and the event is organized by state governments.

However, some states such as Iowa, Wyoming and Nevada do not hold primaries, instead they promote caucuses, which adopt a different voting format.

Unlike voting on ballots, a kind of “scavenger hunt” is held and only party members can participate. They meet in a place known as a precinct – which can be a church, school or gym – where they are separated into groups, according to the pre-candidate they wish to vote for. On some occasions, they just raise their hands and declare their vote.

Each North American state has a specific number of representative delegates (determined from factors such as population size) and a way to distribute them. In some places, the candidate with the most votes takes all. In other regions, they are distributed proportionally to the number of votes the candidate received.

At the end of the electoral previews, the candidate who has won the largest number of delegates will be nominated to represent the party in the November elections. The appointment will be made during the national convention. The Republican will be from July 15th to 18th in Milwaukee. The Democrat will be in Chicago, from August 19th to 22nd.