He is already nicknamed the “Millennial Trump”. A parallel with the former president of the United States that comes from the coincidence between their business profiles and his little political experience. However, Vivek Ramaswamy is looking to carve his own path to the presidency as the Republican Party’s candidate.

And this was demonstrated in the first debate between the Republican candidates, held this Wednesday, where a for many unknown Ramaswamy ended up monopolizing much of the attention on a stage that he shared with long-standing politicians such as former vice president Mike Pence or the former ambassador to UN and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.

The billionaire biotechnologist is a native of Ohio and comes from a family of Indian immigrants (His father, an engineer and patent attorney. His mother, a psychiatrist). He attended Harvard, where he studied biology. He then earned a degree from Yale University Law School.

His biggest contrast to the rest of the Republican candidates is his age. Vivek Ramaswamy has just turned 38 (August 9, 1985), dethroning Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (44) as the youngest presidential candidate. However, he is not shaping up to be a rookie either. He has been a successful investor, even before graduating.

Ramaswamy founded his own biotech company, Roivant Sciences, in 2014, which buys patents from pharmaceutical companies that have not yet been developed or commercialized. Or it buys experimental drugs from other companies that don’t have the resources to finance clinical trials.

He is also listed as the founder of Axovant, a company focused on treatments for neurological diseases, and Myovant, dedicated to women’s health. His portfolio includes two other companies focused on rare diseases and skin conditions.

His investments have allowed him to accumulate a fortune of US$950 million, according to Forbes magazine. His net worth was over $1 billion a few weeks ago, making him one of America’s 20 youngest billionaires. However, a setback in the stock market brought it just below that threshold, according to the publication.

offbeat candidate

Ramaswamy’s name resonated in 2021 after the publication of his book “Woke Inc”, where he exposes his vision of capitalism and how the arrival of the free market allowed millions of people to be lifted out of poverty.

“The American dream is a dream of prosperity, freedom and opportunity. It’s the idea that regardless of who your parents are, you can realize your dreams through hard work, commitment, and resourcefulness” (Woke, Inc., p. 326).

That philosophy permeates his speech. He has expressed his disdain for what he calls corporate “wokeism” on racism and climate, saying it hurts both business and the country. He is especially opposed to ESG (Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance) initiatives, by which the social and environmental impact of a company is measured.

He has brought up some unconventional proposals, such as raising the voting age to 25. An approach that would require changing the US Constitution, which means, among other things, that two-thirds of Congress would have to approve the measure.

Ramaswamy has also laid out plans to eliminate various federal departments, including the Department of Education, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and even the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

“In many cases, these agencies are redundant in relation to functions already performed in other parts of the federal government,” he told NBC News.

In addition, he proposes reducing the economic dependence of the United States on China. He’s also not a supporter of a federal abortion ban because, in his words, “the federal government should stay out of it.”

“I am not a politician, I am a businessman”

Ramaswamy presents himself as an outsider to a group of career politicians. “I’m not a politician, I’m a businessman,” he said repeatedly during the debate with the Republican candidates as a way to stand out from the rest and show himself as part of a new breed.

Despite his fortune, Vivek Ramaswamy does not come across as a flashy man. “I don’t think we have a radically different lifestyle than we did when we grew up,” he said in an interview. He owns two homes in Ohio worth a combined $2.5 million and has no vacation homes, according to Forbes.

What it does recognize is the use of private planes. He even has stakes in three private jet companies. He claims that this form of transportation allows him to travel around the world and then return to his house to be with his family.

So far, Vivek Ramaswamy has no political capital to lose. He moves with ease and speaks with a nimble tongue. But the spotlight is beginning to turn on him and he will be a topic of conversation in the months that remain before the elections.

