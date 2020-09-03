Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is celebrating his birthday today. Vivek is 44 years old. Today, he was born in 1976 at the home of actor Suresh Oberoi. When Vivek Oberoi, who made his Bollywood debut in 2002 with Ram Gopal Varma’s film company, is mentioned, Aishwarya Rai and Salman Khan are bound to be mentioned.

Everyone is well aware of the news of Aishwarya and Salman Khan’s affair, but we are going to tell you here that there was a time about the love story of Aishwarya and Vivek Oberoi when Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya were very much about each other Were serious

The news of the love story of these two was quickly gaining headlines. Aishwarya and Vivek met for the first time on the set of the film ‘Why Ho Gaya Na’. After breaking the relationship with Salman, Aishwarya was very upset those days and in such a situation, she got support of Vivek.

Aishwarya started sharing her pain with Vivek. After which, gradually both of them became quite close to each other. Even Vivek gave him 30 gifts on Ash’s 30th birthday. These two started appearing everywhere together and it is expected that both will soon be tied in marriage.

But they say that it is not necessarily the same as we think. Aishwarya was definitely left with Salman, but Sallu Mian often harassed him on some pretext. Sometimes he would create a ruckus after reaching his set, sometimes some and all these things started to have an impact on the relationship of Vivek and Aishwarya and gradually the paths of both got separated.