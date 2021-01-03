Bollywood actor Vivek Oberoi is very active on social media. He keeps sharing his associated photos and videos for his fans. Vivek Oberoi has shared a picture of his childhood. With this, he has written a cute caption.

Vivek Oberoi has shared an old picture on his social media account on Sunday. In his childhood black and white photos, he is seen with his parents and younger sister Meghna. Vivek Oberoi wrote with this picture, ‘Sitting on Papa’s lap is the most delightful place in the world. The two most beautiful women in the frame are my source of inspiration and unshakable strength. Love to all of you. Someone return me childhood days! ‘

Recently, during a conversation with our colleague E-Times, Vivek Oberoi told that the irony of Bollywood is that when you are in the middle of the snow, you will just fall on the shirt in it, slip, even if you keep deep inside and you get the camera Have to smile at seeing. At the same time, when you are in the midst of hot sand, you will be given a leather jacket. There is no logic, complete madness, complete torture, pure Bollywood.

Talking about the workfront, Vivek Oberoi was last seen in director Omung Kumar’s film ‘PM Narendra Modi’. This biographical drama was released on May 24, 2019 last year.