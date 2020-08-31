In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput, someone comes up with a new claim every day. Now filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has come forward and has said that Riya Chakraborty is only Mohra and the Mumbai Police that Maharashtra government is working to save some very powerful people in this case. Vivek Agnihotri has made the allegations by sharing a post on his account on social media.

A ‘Star’ threatens to end Sushant’s career

Vivek Agnihotri in his shared post while talking about an old incident claimed that a ‘star’ had threatened to end Sushant Singh Rajput’s career. However Vivek has not mentioned the name of this star. He wrote in his tweet, ‘Once in a farm house Sushant Singh Rajput had an argument with an actor which was launched by a star. After that the star angrily threatened to end Sushant’s career like he did other people. Riya is only a mask. Mumbai Police and Maharashtra Government are saving some very powerful people.

Vivek claims – drug mafia in Bollywood

Let me tell you that earlier Vivek Agnihotri had also spoken about the trend of increasing drugs in Bollywood and the drug mafia. He said that in the last 10 years, the trend of drugs has become common in Bollywood. He said that many kinds of evils have set foot in Bollywood with drugs and that is why wrong and illegal acts are done in the film industry. Like Vivek, Kangana Ranaut also spoke openly about the drug mafia in Bollywood.