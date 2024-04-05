Paris is preparing to welcome the new edition of VivaTech, scheduled from 22 to 25 May at the Expo Porte de Versailles. The event, now in its eighth edition, confirms itself as a point of reference for the world of startups and technology at a European level, attractive for its ability to catalyze attention on topics such as artificial intelligence, sustainable technology and new frontiers of mobility. With a reach spanning more than 120 countries and the introduction of 40 exhibition pavilions, this year's event promises to be more international and business-focused than previous editions. Among the debutants, the United Kingdom appears for the first time, while Japan, selected as “Country of the Year”, will showcase its technological ecosystem.

The 2024 edition of VivaTech will highlight over 2,500 startups and around 2,000 international investors, coming from fields as varied as automotive, healthcare and retail. The event also aims to promote a discussion on the ethical and social responsibilities that technological innovation entails, dedicating a significant part of the exhibition space to themes of sustainability and social responsibility. Artificial intelligence represents one of the fulcrums around which the event revolves, with a particular emphasis on its innovative applications and on the debate regarding its ethical and social implications. Among the innovations, the solutions advanced by Esper Bionics, Vitafluence and Everdian stand out, demonstrating how AI can revolutionize different sectors, from medicine to crisis management.

The event will also be an opportunity to reflect on the importance of sustainable technology, with a growing number of startups and companies committed to developing solutions to combat climate change and promote a more sustainable future. In the field of mobility, VivaTech explores the intersection between innovation and sustainability, highlighting collaboration with Tesla and showcasing the latest innovations from companies such as Peugeot/Stellantis and Airbus, which show how technology can contribute to a greener and more connected future .

The list of key speakers announces the presence of leading figures in the world of business, government and the public sector, including Thierry Breton, European Commissioner for the Internal Market and Services of the European Commission, Marina Ferrari, French Secretary of State for 'Digital economy, Charles Michel, President of the European Council, but also Bernard Arnault, Chairman & CEO of the LVMH group; Nathalie Collin, Deputy Director of La Poste Groupe; Christelle Heydemann, CEO of Orange Group; Mohamed Kandé, US & Global Advisory Leader at PWC; Linda Yaccarino, CEO of Mitchell Baker, President & CEO of Mozilla; Faye Iosotaluno, CEO of Tinder; Meredith Whitaker, CEO of Signal, Jonas Prising, CEO & President of ManpowerGroup. Special guest John Kerry, former Secretary of State under US President Barack Obama, former Climate Commissioner under US President Joe Biden and former US Senator.