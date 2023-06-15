Paris. VivaTech, the largest European high-tech show, opened yesterday in Paris with a large presence of artificial intelligence (AI), robots and with the expectation of the intervention scheduled for tomorrow by tycoon Elon Musk, Twitter boss.

Generative artificial intelligence, popularized by ChatGPT, comes in numerous variants.

One of them created a realistic version of the Dutch painter Vicent van Gogh (1853-1890), designed jointly by the Parisian Musée d’Orsay together with the Jumbo Mana company.

From a thousand letters from the artist, the AI ​​is able to hold a conversation with any fan and respond with phrases that could be attributed to the post-impressionist master.

Another app shows a car, designed by a conglomerate of French companies, capable of recording the driver’s heart and breathing rates.

“If you have a heart attack, the car can park, call 911 and even provide data on your state of health,” said Frédérique Le Grevès, vice president of STMicroelectronics.

The Renault brand could integrate these innovations into its models from 2027-2028, according to Luca de Meo, its general director.

Although the technology sector experienced a failure a year ago with the metaverse, which did not live up to the expectations of the experts, with AI “we have to recognize that we are living something big,” said Christel Heydemann, CEO of Orange.

In the hall, a meeting point for thousands of professionals, there are electric exoskeletons, the size of backpacks, to help disabled people move.

Augmented reality is also present through screens from the American company Zero10.

The French president, Emmanuel Macron, announced in the room new financing for an amount of 540 million dollars to establish in his country leading companies and poles of international dimension in this sector.

Macron will meet Musk tomorrow. France hopes that the tycoon will commit to installing a battery factory for Tesla electric cars in the country.

The French president encouraged European investment in AI and warned against excessive regulations that would impede the development of such activities.

“The worst case scenario would be a Europe that invests less (in AI) than the Americans and the Chinese and starts by creating regulations,” he said.