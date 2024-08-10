The market reacted well to the results, which showed the company’s annual gain of 91.8%

The jewelry chain Vivara recorded a net profit of R$211 million in the 2nd quarter of this year, growth of 91.8% compared to the same months in 2023.

The profit was benefited by the registration of Pis/Cofins credits on the acquisition of raw materials, but the “The quarterly result reflects a solid operational performance, combined with the increase in depreciation and amortization levels given the investments made in the new Manaus plant until the end of 2023”, said Vivara in a video conference. Watch here.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) totaled R$164.1 million, representing an annual gain of 23.9%, with a margin of 25.0%, an increase of 1.4 percentage points compared to the 2nd quarter of 2023.

Gross revenue totaled R$836.6 million, an increase of 19.2% compared to the same period last year, with an increase of 18.0% in the Jewelry category and 20.6% in the Life category. Net revenue totaled R$656.322 million, representing an annual increase of 17.2%.

“The solid sales performance was a reflection of an assertive policy of improving inventory allocation in stores during the quarter’s seasonality, ensuring robust performance in the same-store sales metric.”, Vivara said in the document.

The company opened 20 new stores from April to June, 6 more than the 14 openings in the same period last year, including 2 Vivara stores and 18 Life stores.

Vivara shares rose 0.41% in trading from Thursday (8.Aug.2024), closing at R$24.65. The average of the model estimates of the InvestingPro indicates a fair price of R$31.39 for the shares, a potential appreciation of 27.4%, with a medium degree of uncertainty.

With information from Investing Brazil.