We continue talking about web browsers, and this last week of January has been a non-stop in terms of launches. From Chrome to Firefox, through Brave and Microsoft Edge, the most prominent alternatives in the sector have published their new versions one after another … And here also comes the new version of Vivaldi, which as usual goes to its ball in terms of news .

Vivaldi 3.6 is the new version of the browser for PC and like the rest of Chromium derivatives, it takes the most recent updates from it, including performance improvements, stability fixes and security patches, while introducing new functions and continuing to polish the already existing, which are not few. However, if there is an indisputable protagonist in Vivaldi 3.6 it is the management of tabs.

What’s new in Vivaldi 3.6

Vivaldi takes lashes to the next level, literally. This is how Vivaldi 3.6 is presented in the official announcement… And they don’t lie. If he tab stacking It was already one of the most characteristic and attractive functions of the browser, with this version they have gone two steps further, which, it should be noted, has its risks.

The stacking of tabs is one of the options that the old Opera lost after its conversion to a derivative of Chromium and that Vivaldi recovered to the liking of many. Basically, it allows you to group tabs either by dragging and dropping one on top of the other, or by selecting them first and grouping them through the contextual menu, helping to better organize the tabs that are open and clearing the tab bar.

And how have they improved lash stacking? With two levels, so that when selecting a stack of tabs a second bar appears with all of them exposed. The invention is best understood with an image.

This new stacking mode works with both the horizontal and vertical tab bar, making it easier to navigate when you have many tabs open. Of course, it can also be a confusing function and even cause aesthetic rejection depending on the user. But they have taken it into account and although this style is the default in Vivaldi 3.6, can be returned to compact mode from browser preferences (You can completely disable the function, if you don’t like it or not need it).

A trick for those who prefer compact mode, but do not disdain the functionality that a second level provides: in the side panel there is a button to see the open windows, which shows all the elements (windows, docked tabs, stacks of tabs, etc. ) in tree view. This way you have the best of both worlds.

In any case, the tab management in Vivaldi it is a world unto itself. If you are interested in mastering it like a teacher, they have published a video in which they teach you how to get the most out of it.

Other new features in Vivaldi 3.6 include improved contextual menu customization that started in previous versions, and that in the current one it extends to the bookmarks, downloads, history, preferences and windows menus; support for the macOS fingerprint recognition system; and many tweaks throughout the browser, detailed in the note linked above.