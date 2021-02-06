It is now available Vivaldi 3.6 for Android, and is that the developers of the browser have learned the lesson well and instead of launching the new version for PC and Android at the same time, they space it out for a week and those extra headlines that they take away. Although to be fair, we are facing the browser that usually introduces the most news and this applies both in the edition for PC and in the Android edition, which is the one that concerns us now.

Thus, Vivaldi 3.6 for PC arrived with its own and Vivaldi 3.6 for Android does with your own, including a couple of PC functions and a couple exclusively for the mobile phone, although it should be remembered that Vivaldi was born with the purpose of serving the ‘power user’ and they continue to do so (and don’t let it be: it’s nice to see how there are still those who try to innovate, no matter how crazy or incomprehensible some of those ‘innovations’ may be).

Vivaldi 3.6 for Android

The first notable novelties of Vivaldi 3.6 for Android are the «actions on the page«, A series of actions, worth the redundancy, with which to modify the display of the web pages. Most, it must also be said, are barbarities that no one -maybe with the exception of web developers- is going to interest, but there are some that have their point: from inverting colors to giving them a different tone, changing the typeface, rotating images …

This “actions on the page” is already a bit crazy on the PC, let alone on the mobile. Of course, if you are not interested, you do not have to use it. The video below shows what this extravaganza is all about (other browsers offer similar features, but they are usually hidden in advanced developer or accessibility tools).





Another novelty of Vivaldi 3.6 for Android that was already available on the PC is the, by means of which it is possible to share any page through this method. In the address bar, next to the URL of the site in question, the icon to activate this function will appear. Of course, it also allows direct scanning of the QR codes found on the sites visited.

There’s more: Vivaldi 3.6 for Android adds an option to resize visual markers (the ‘Speed ​​Dial’): if before you could choose between large, small and list mode, now you can choose a medium size. This option is found in the application settings, in the “Home screen” section.

Finally, Vivaldi 3.6 for Android brings an exclusive novelty for mobile: a preference for downloads are derived from an external application, be this another browser or a dedicated download manager. That is not for options. And remember: what you don’t use, you can hide it in most cases, if you like Vivaldi, but prefer to keep the experience as minimal as possible.