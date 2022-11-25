The fear of change can completely paralyze you. Suddenly, the next step, which shows a series of elements far from a comfort zone perfected over the years, becomes an abyss, blinding uncertainty, icy intuition on the bones and parentheses with excessive ellipsis points. However, there are brave people who are able to go beyond the familiar ground, listen to the roar of the running engine and launch themselves with enthusiasm and conviction towards new horizons.

File When:

Saturday, at 9:00 p.m.

Where:

Bullring. Murcia.

How many:

Sold out.

And the four members of Viva Suecia are an example of this, as has been more than demonstrated in the stupendous ‘El amor de la clase que sea’, a latest album that exudes clarity, optimism, affection and enthusiasm. Away from the darker and more atmospheric sounds of their previous (and magnificent) works, Rafa Val, Alberto Cantúa, Jess Fabric and Fernando Campillo, with the key help of Santos & Fluren in the production and the collaboration of artists as diverse as Dani Fernández, Leiva and Luz Casal, co-star of the best track on the album (‘La parte difícil’), opt for more direct melodies and a greater presence of the voice in what is, by far, the brightest work of their career.

An embrace in the form of a record that, as is the case with practically all of their repertoire, grows on stage, a terrain where the band has firmly established itself as one of the most powerful in our country. This Saturday, in addition, they play at home, which ensures even greater excitement. Yes, aim for one of the concerts of the year in the Region of Murcia.