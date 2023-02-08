Fiorello plays a little joke to object to Ultimo during Viva Rai 2! …Viva Sanremo!: here’s what he did!

The antidote to the controversy of Sanremo Music Festival 2023 has a first and last name: Fiorello Rosary. Intervened during the first episode of the singing festival, the Sicilian showman helped his historic friend Amadeus to get out of the moment of impasse. Obviously, we are referring to Blanco’s unscheduled event, who had the idea of ​​tearing apart the choreography organized for him on the stage of the Ariston theatre.

Fiorello: the joke in Ultimo

The artistic director and conductor from Ravenna appeared, understandably, disoriented. So he invoked the help of Fiorello, who promptly replied tempering spirits with his irresistible sympathy.

The ability to take everything lightly raised spirits, creating the right climate to enjoy the subsequent performances of the competing singers.

At the end of the first evening of the Sanremo 2023 Festival, it was therefore broadcast, again on the flagship network of state TV, Long live Rai2!renamed for the occasion Long live Rai2! …Long live San Remo!.

Fiorello opened the connection in a dance step, with a choreography involving a group of 40 dancers. Alongside him was Alessia Marcuzzi, with whom Rosario has an innate alchemy.

Among the top moments of the broadcast, he launched an unpublished column, entitled Let’s catch up. In a nutshell, it’s about testing the various singers, asking them to sing a capella. The first artist awakened by the comedian was Lastwho intoned the piece without any musical accompaniment Sunrise.

There ease with which he performed confirmed the brilliant talent of the young Roman singer-songwriter, capable of climbing the sales charts in recent years. Fiorello complimented him, declaring that if he’s so good lying down, then standing up he would have rocked it.

During the inaugural episode of Long live Rai2! …Long live Sanremo! also participated gIANMARIA, winner of Sanremo Giovani, who for the first time faced the singing competition together with the other big names.