After the events unleashed during and after the Culiacanazo 2.0 in Sinaloa, not only the airports of different cities in the state have issued recommendations to passengers, the airlines have issued messages and support services for the restoration of flights. Viva Aerobus, confirmed for its passenger schedule that it will not fly this Friday, January 6 in different cities for security reasons..

The airline confirmed that in view of the blockades and events that were reported on Thursday, January 5 in cities of Sinaloa, for the safety of the users of its service, and of the personnel involved in providing them with the best care, have decided not to fly in Culiacán, Mazatlán, Obregón and Los Mochis.

The service is temporarily suspended, and they urge the population that, if they have a pending flight in the next few hours or if they have seen affected by the wave of violence registered in Sinaloacall or contact the customer service to update flights and be able to provide you with the best service.

They also appreciated the patience and understanding given the response times that, given the conditions of this situation, could be longer.

We greatly appreciate your understanding in this situation that is out of our control, but we will do everything humanly possible to give you the best service,” Viva Aerobus said in a statement posted on its social networks.

Through his website, Viva reported on the temporary closure of airports in Culiacán, Mazatlán, Los Mochis and Ciudad Obregóncities in which the airline will not fly this Friday, January 6, 2023. Until the time of issuance of this information (9:05 p.m.), the airports of these entities continued to be closed as a security measure for users and personnel involved.

They also made an invitation to stay informed through their social networks and website, in order to find out about any changes, and resumption of activities, and related to the updates attached to this event.

Where can I contact if my Viva Aerobus flight was cancelled?

The airline confirmed that the closure of activities at airports in these cities would have preliminary effects on some flights to La Paz, Guadalajara, Mexico City (AICM), Monterrey, Los Cabos, Tijuana and Chihuahua.

The telephone numbers and channels you can contact for Viva Aerobus service and updates are:

Website: www.vivaaerobus.com

WhatsApp: 5255 4357 8482

Social networks: Facebook @Viva Aerobus and Twitter @VivaTeEscucha

We are very sorry for any inconvenience this situation may cause, we are committed to your safety and we greatly appreciate your understanding,” the statement said.

Viva Aerobus asks to follow the necessary recommendations of the security authorities, during the necessary transfers to the airport before taking your flight.