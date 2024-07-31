The Torreon-San Antonio route of the Viva Aerobus airline will temporarily stop operating for the next three months, according to authorities from the Torreon Airport. This suspension is due to a mandatory preventive maintenance review of the Airbus aircraft of the company, which has affected several of its routes nationwide.

Jose Luis Villanueva, director of the Torreon Airportmentioned that, although there has been no official cancellation by the airline, the flight to San Antonio is not included in the request for flights for the month of August. “It is not considered in the terminal for August, which indicates a temporary suspension,” said Villanueva.

Jorge Willy Portal, Director of Economic Development for the Municipality of Torreón, explained that Viva Aerobús has had to adjust its routes due to this maintenance review. “There is a review of all the aircraft, preventive maintenance. They had to make adjustments to some of their routes nationwide and that involves a temporary suspension of the route. Torreon-San Antonio,” Portal said.

The information provided by the airline indicates that the operation of this route will resume in the winter season, between November and December of this year. During this period, it will be evaluated whether the route will remain as a permanent or temporary option, depending on the levels of demand and occupancy.

Portal also mentioned that this suspension should not be seen as a definitive cancellation of the destination. “It is a temporary suspension. The airline has had a shortage of aircraft due to technical reviews of its entire fleet, which has forced it to adjust routes, including the one to Torreón,” the official clarified.

The Director of Economic Development also commented on the recent cancellation of the flight to Monterrey by the Aerus airline, due to low occupancy and limitations in the number of available aircraft. However, he expressed optimism about the route to San Antonio, which has been in high demand by citizens. “We will remain vigilant so that it is reactivated in the winter season and can become a permanent destination,” concluded Portal.

