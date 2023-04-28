Hermosillo.- In its most recent statement, Long live Aerobus announced the opening of new routes from the AIFA to hermosilloIxtapa Zihuatanejo, Mazatlán and Puerto Vallarta, with very affordable prices!

From July 2 you can fly to hermosillo (Sonora), Ixtapa Zihuatanejo and Mazatlán, while the route to Puerto Vallarta will begin on July 14.

if your destiny is hermosillothe airline has scheduled four flights a weekthe days Sunday, Monday, Thursday and Fridaywith an average cost of $460.00 pesos plus tax and TUA.

For Ixtapa Zihuatanejo, you will have three flights a week, on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, with an approximate cost of $257.00 pesos plus taxes and TUA.

Mazatlán, Sinaloa, is also a new option with three flights a week, on Tuesday, Thursday and Sunday; the ticket price is around $731.00 pesos.

Finally, Puerto Vallarta will have a daily flight starting July 14, leaving at 5:25 p.m., at a cost of $415.00 pesos plus taxes and TUA.

Besides, Long live Aerobus it will increase the frequency of flights to Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca and Acapulco, and during the summer, there will also be more options to fly to Tijuana and Cancun.

ohplan your next adventure and take advantage of the prices and comfort of Viva Aerobus from AIFA!

About Hermosillo

hermosillo It is the head of the municipality of the same name and capital of the state of Sonora, and it is the most populated city of the entity.

It was listed as one of the most livable cities in Mexico, according to what was published in the study The Most Liveable Cities in Mexico in 2013 and 2018 by the company Gabinete de Comunicación Estratégica.

This city was also ranked as the seventh most competitive city in the country according to the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness (IMCO) based on factors such as its economic diversification, geographic location, access to education, government, innovation and international relations, of according to an analysis published in 2016.

Important

In case of having connection flights from CDMX to another destination, AIFA is not convenient for now, since not all airlines and routes are covered from that terminal.

Therefore, it is important to check or review the itinerary well, but if it is direct CDMX as the final destination, it does not affect.