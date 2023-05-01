Mexico.- Pack your bags, get someone to take care of your pet and check the price of the accommodation because you are about to find out How to buy a plane ticket in Viva Aerobus from 25 Mexican pesos and which cities are available.

Sounds like a joke, right? If you are a travel enthusiast or have good luck facing an old plan for this month of May, the Viva Aerobus airline launched its ‘Happy Weekend – Anniversary Edition’ promotion.

The company founded in 2006 has flights departing from the airports of the following destinations. We will not only list the region, but also the price of the ticket and the added value of the YOUR.

Culiacán: Ticket 65 pesos + TUA of 822.15 pesos

Mexico City (CDMX): Ticket pesos + TUA pesos

Cancun: Ticket 536 pesos + 232 TUA pesos

Acapulco: Ticket 69 pesos + TUA of 769.85 pesos

Chihuahua: Ticket 31 pesos + 741.09 TUA pesos

Ciudad Juárez: Ticket 48 pesos + 751.75 TUA pesos

Ciudad Obregón: Ticket 467 pesos + 348 TUA pesos

Guadalajara: Ticket 63 pesos + TUA of 535.92 pesos

Hermosillo: Ticket 65 pesos + TUA of 523.74 pesos

Ixtapa Zihuatanejo: Ticket 74 pesos + 696.39 TUA pesos

La Paz: Ticket 302 pesos + 529.83 TUA pesos

Los Mochis: Ticket pesos 235 + 537.14 TUA pesos

Mazatlan: Ticket 218 pesos + 704.33 TUA pesos

Monterrey: Ticket 33 pesos + TUA of 706.78 pesos

Tijuana: Ticket 79 pesos + 516.78 TUA pesos

Tampico: Ticket 63 pesos + TUA of 794.62 pesos

Other destinations that also have the discount throughout the month of May are: Villahermosa, Tabasco; Torreon: Tuxtla Gutierrez, Chiapas; Toluca, EDOMEX; Tabasco; Veracruz; Reynosa, San José del Cabo, Querétaro, Puerto Vallarta, Puerto Escondido, Oaxaca, Puebla, Mérida and Morelia.

How to buy a ticket with a Viva Aerobus offer

The airline constantly has promotions, mainly on its website. The first recommendation that we will make is timeless: Follow their social networks to find out how soon they announce sudden promos.

Now for buy a flight with offers April 2023 you must access the website ‘www.vivaaerobus.com’ and then click on ‘Promotions’. There, click on the option ‘Take advantage of the best prices’.

The next step is to select the city from which you want to leave so that you know the destinations that have offers.

Now, choose the day you will fly and the day you will returnsince the promotion is valid on round-trip flights.

Then fill in the information and pay. You are ready to fly with Viva Aerobus.