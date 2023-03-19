Long live Aerobusthe Mexico-based low-cost airline, recently took delivery of the 70th aircraft in its fleet, an Airbus A321 NEO with a capacity for 240 passengers.

This new plane, coming from Hamburg, Germany, landed in the Monterrey International Airport after making stops in Iceland and the United States.

What is remarkable about this flight is that it was led exclusively by a team of women, including captains, responsible for the flight plan, member of the legal team, support and maintenance engineer, among others.

This initiative seeks to promote inclusion and gender equality in the aviation sector and promote the participation of women in roles that have traditionally been occupied by men.

With the addition of this new aircraft, Long live Aerobus It now has a total of 42 Airbus A320s and 28 Airbus A321s, with an average age of around 5.2 years, making it the youngest fleet in Mexico and the fourth youngest in North America.

This fleet expansion will allow the airline to serve the growing number of passengers and its route expansion strategy.

This year, Long live Aerobus has announced several innovations in its services, such as the opening of a new route Cancun-Quitoa new route Monterrey-Bogotathe inclusion of the path Tijuana-Felipe Angeles Airport to its regular offer, the restart of the route Monterrey-Mexicali and the increase in frequencies on the route Guadalajara-Puerto Vallarta.