Podolsk “Vityaz” beat CSKA Moscow in the KHL regular championship match, reports TASS…

The meeting of the clubs took place in Podolsk and ended with a score of 2: 1 in favor of the hosts.

As part of the winning team, the goals were scored by Justin Danforth (in the 9th minute) and Kaspars Daugavins (59). The guests were scored by Konstantin Okulov (51).

At the 24th minute of the meeting, CSKA striker Maxim Shalunov scored the puck, but the referee decided to cancel the goal after watching the video replay. On the 52nd minute of the match, after a request from the Vityaz coaching staff, the goal of the army player Brendan Lipsik was also canceled.

At the moment the Podolsk club occupies the ninth line of the standings with 41 points. CSKA is in first place with 60 points in the asset.

Earlier, the Russian national ice hockey team defeated the US national team with a score of 5: 3 in the opening match of the youth World Cup.