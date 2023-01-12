From the three consecutive podiums of Dorothea Wierer to the winning return of Lisa Vittozzi: the stage of the World Cup in Ruhpolding, in Germany, exalts the sappadina to the fourth individual success of her career and the fourth podium of the season. In the 15 km Lisa triumphs in 40’05″9 with impeccable shooting, zero errors and faster than the French outsider Jeanmonnot at 39″ (0 errors), third is the World Cup leader Julia Simon at 45″2 (1 error) , which denies the podium to Dorothea Wierer, fourth at 1’09”7 with 1 error in the last session, the Swedish Hanna Oeberg fifth.

What a season

Lisa was already released at the beginning of the season, she was already the leader of the provisional standings (she is now third with 463 points behind Simon at 666 and the Swede Elivra Oeberg second with 615 points, Wierer fourth at 461) and is alternating with Doro for a certainly positive season (already 9 overall podiums) which opens the Olympic cycle on Milan-Cortina 2026 (Tommaso Giacomel yesterday 5th in the Individual dominated by the usual Norwegian J.Beoe). Lisa boasts an Olympic bronze in 2018 and 4 world medals. She is also individual cup leader and was third on skis, as well as winner of the specialty cup in 2019, when she finished second in the all-around behind Wierer, and runner-up in the format on her own. The first words are accompanied by happy tears: “I worked hard, I’m proud, really a great day for me.” Finally Samuela Comola is 27th at 3’59″8, 34th Federica Sanfilippo at 4’44″5 and 66th Eleonora Fauner.