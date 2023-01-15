Julia Simon wins the Mass Start in Ruhpolding despite a 17/20 shooting, Lisa Vittozzi is second at 2”6. The Frenchwoman is the leader of the World Cup ahead of the Swedish Elvira Oeberg, the Sappada is on the fifth podium of the season and third in the general standings. Behind Lisa, in today’s Mass another Frenchwoman, Anais Chevalier, third at 6”7 with an error. In the final, the Friulian found herself fighting with the two French but she reaffirmed her condition and fighting streak, on the third podium in the German town after the victory in the Individual and the podium in the relay.

What a race — Head test from the first lap for Vittozzi, without shooting errors in the two series on the ground. On the run from the third lap together with the French Julia Simon, leader of the general classification, the Italian missed a target in the first standing polygon, as did her direct opponent, who however managed to gain a few seconds advantage. In the last shooting range another mistake for Simon, while Vittozzi covered all the targets but lost time due to a problem on the fifth shot and thus allowing the return of another Frenchwoman, Anais Chevalier-Bouchet. The blue then tried uphill but in the last meters she had to raise the white flag in front of Simon, however finishing in second position. Dorothea Wierer finishes in 23rd place due to seven errors at the shooting range: an unusual fact for her.

In the men’s Mass Star, the Norwegian Johannes Boe wins ahead of three compatriots, Christiansen, Legreid and his brother Tarjei Boe, fifth the French Jaquelin, 20th Tommaso Giacomel at 1’58”3 (5). The World Cup now moves to Anterselva, where the sixth stage of the season will start on Thursday 19th.

