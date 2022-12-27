Vittorio Veneto, the bishop does not hear the alarm clock and does not show up for Christmas mass

It can happen to everyone that the alarm clock does not go off. Also to the bishop of Vittorio Veneto who didn’t have time to wake up for mass Christmas at midnight.

The prelate himself recounted it, Conrad Pizziolo, during the mass celebrated on Christmas morning, as seen in a video of the broadcaster “La Tenda TV”. At the end of the celebration, the bishop asked for an “excuse” explaining that “mass was at 12.00 and 9.00 pm, I had finished eating and set the alarm but, instead of setting it at 10.50 pm, I set it at 10.50 am, and so it didn’t play.”

The bishop said he heard a knock on the door: it was a “messenger” sent by another priest “worried that I might have a stroke”. The bishop, also thanking the priest who replaced him at midnight mass, recounted the incident to the faithful who responded with applause.

THE VIDEO OF THE BISHOP’S APOLOGY. FROM MINUTE 1:08:40

Subscribe to the newsletter

