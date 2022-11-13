When Vittorio Vallarino Gancia died, he was the protagonist of a flash kidnapping of the Red Brigades in 1975

Farewell to the king of sparkling wines: he died at 90 Vittorio Vallarino Ganciathe heir of Carlo Gancia, his great-grandfather, founder in the mid-19th century of the homonymous winery and inventor of sparkling wine. Vallarino Gancia was the protagonist of a flash kidnapping in 1975 by the Red Brigades who asked for a billion lire for his release. Gancia was released the next day during an operation by the carabinieri in which the constable of the Arma, Giovanni D’Alfonso and the Brigadier Margherita Cagol, wife of Renato Curcio, died. Vittorio Vallarino Gancia for decades he led the family business based in Asti, Piedmont.

Subscribe to the newsletter

