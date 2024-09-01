He passed away at the age of 89 Victor Silvestrinia leading figure in the Italian and international scientific panorama. Founder of City of Science in Bagnoli, in the western suburbs of Naples, leaves an unfillable void in the academic world and in the scientific community. His passing marks the end of an era for Neapolitan and Italian scientific culture.

The father of the City of Science dies: Vittorio Signorini was 89 years old

Full Professor of General Physics at the University of Naples Federico II since 1972, Silvestrini was a beacon of knowledge and scientific dissemination who dedicated his life to promoting knowledge by making it accessible to all.

The mayor of Naples, Gaetano Manfrediexpressed the condolences of the municipal administration, recalling the importance of Silvestrini’s contribution not only for the city, but for the entire scientific community.

The passing of Vittorio Silvestrini is a great loss for Naples and its university. His visionary ability created the City of Science. Vittorio with his work testified to the principle that knowledge is the greatest engine of democracy. — Gaetano Manfredi (@GaeManfredi) August 30, 2024

Also George ParisiNobel Prize winner in Physics in 2021, wanted to remember Silvestrini with a moving message on Facebook:

“What sad news!!!”

Born on April 9, 1935 in Appiano sulla Strada del Vino, in the province of Bolzano, Vittorio Silvestrini was originally from Trentino. After graduating from high school, he graduated in physics at the Scuola Normale Superiore in Pisa in 1957. The following year, Silvestrini shined in the academic and scientific fields. He collaborated with several universities and public and private institutions, publishing numerous educational texts and scientific essays.

In 1987, with the creation of the Idis FoundationSilvestrini gives life to a visionary project, conceived not only to spread scientific culture, but also to start a process of redevelopment of the former area Italsider of Bagnoli. In 1992, he built a Laboratory for Science Education and a Business Incubator in the cultural industry sector. Four years later, in 1996, he inaugurated the first nucleus of the City of Science. First “Science Center” Italian and awarded in 2005 as Scientific Museum of the Year by the Council of Europe. In 2006, his extraordinary career received further recognition with the Descartes Prize for Scientific Communicationawarded to him by the European Union, making him the first Italian to be honoured with this prestigious recognition.

The passing of Vittorio Silvestrini leaves a legacy of extraordinary importance. His work will continue to inspire future generations of scientists and communicators, a testament to the importance of science as a driver of progress and social inclusion.