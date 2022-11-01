Vittorio Sgarbi Undersecretary for Culture: “I win for merit. I’ll call Morgan with me “

“I went into altitude myself. Noi Moderati mentioned some names, but Meloni decided to give Lupi only a post as undersecretary, saying that he wanted two, one should have been Sgarbi. A recognition of the question of merit that you raised “. These are the words of Vittorio Sgarbi, new Undersecretary for Culture, in an interview with The Republic.

“I have good relations with Lupi, we worked together, even if I would have made different choices on the lists, not the clash we saw – he continued -. If he had listened to me we would have taken 3 percent and we would have had two ministers. Now I feel full of my autonomy. I’ve never been right, I’m an anarchist. And in this government they are a plus ”.

Morgan said he mentioned his name to Meloni. Will you call him to the ministry? “Absolutely yes. We need to create an ad hoc department for music, which must be placed side by side with art, and he will have a role. Morgan is a man of great intelligence, he is a free man, he does not hide behind the rhetoric of fascist / anti-fascist slogans ”. Finally a jab at Franceschini: “Better Sangiuliano than Franceschini, who had no identity, neither for heritage nor for culture, he was just a small writer”.