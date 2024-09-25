Vittorio Sgarbi will go to trial for damages. The Chamber of Deputies has decided this unanimously, with 3 abstentions, accepting the report of the Authorizations Committee on the possibility of being held accountable.

The expressions uttered by the art critic, a member of parliament at the time of the facts, during the radio broadcast in 2019 against Mariarita Signorini, then president of the Italia Nostra Association, have therefore been declared questionable.