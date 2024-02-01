Treviso, Vittorio Sgarbi removed as president of the Canova Foundation

Vittorio Sgarbi it will no longer be president of the Canova FoundationThe announcement, as reported The sun 24 hourswas done by mayor of Possagno in response to social appeals against the Undersecretary of Culture after the insults and obscene gestures recorded by “Report” which represent only the last piece of an already deteriorated relationship.

“We have extended this board of directors to close the Canova demonstrations – he announces Valerio Favero – . But I communicated to Sgarbi already in December the decision not to proceed with the renewal of his position”. A choice made “before the investigationbut without a doubt what we saw on television is anything but edifying.”

READ ALSO: New accusations against Sgarbi: “Painting bought illegally and resold in Monte Carlo”

The mayor's choice is also confirmed Giancarlo Cunialformer history professor at Cavanis and collaborator of the Canova Foundation from 2001 to 2022. The museum Gypsotheca Antonio Canova of Possagno managed by the Canova Foundation, it preserves the historical and artistic legacy of the greatest sculptor of the neoclassical period.