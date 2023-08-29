Vittorio Sgarbi defends Morgan: “Fro**o is not an offense”

Vittorio Sgarbi takes sides with Morgan, who ended up at the center of controversy for having directed a series of insults, including a homophobic one, at the audience during a concert at the Archaeological Park of Selinunte.

Interviewed byAdnkronos, the undersecretary for Culture declared: “I spoke at length with Morgan, I told him to apologize by explaining to him that when a person confronts the public he must learn to control himself because he must remember that whoever offends remains anonymous so Morgan will also have to be load of the offenses received. But saying fro.. is not an offense”.

“Being gay today is a normal condition – continues Sgarbi – he indicated a now legitimate condition, not an insulting one. Morgan has legitimately expressed his condition of pain, that of being misunderstood and not being understood. The reaction was certainly exaggerated on his part because even if you’re right you have to inca… for a few seconds, not for half an hour. It was enough to say: ‘The show is mine and I talk about what I want’”.

On the possible exclusion from the jury of X Factor, Sgarbi declares: “The cursed artist is a great artist. He is a true and authentic cursed, he is not fake, he does not act. The true cursed does not harm others but only himself. So why punish him? Just as any transgression is legitimized, his should also be legitimized but if one wanted to punish only him, in reality a paradox would be created because it would confirm that the last true transgressor is Morgan ”.