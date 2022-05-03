He decided to resign from the City Council of Milan and it was he who confirmed it via radio: Vittorio Feltri and the disease

The news about his health conditions spread in recent months, after the operation of rapper Fedez. Vittorio Feltri he has cancer and a few hours ago the news came that he decided to resign from the City Council of Milan.

The well-known reporter had been elected in the ranks of brothers of Italy after the past administrative elections in October. Vittorio Feltri himself spoke on radio24, during the transmission of La Zanzara and confirmed his decision.

I resigned for health reasons, because I have cancer.

His place on the City Council will be taken by Enrico Marcora.

Vittorio Feltri’s letter and public revelation

Vittorio Feltri is an Italian essayist, journalist, politician and commentator. In 2000 he founded the newspaper Free and still today it is editorial director.

After the news of Fedez’s disease and the operation for a neuroendocrine tumor of the pancreas, Vittorio Feltri decided to write a letter addressed to the singer.

He wanted to send him support and show him closeness, but above all it did not make him feel alone, because he publicly revealed that he too has a cancer.

Hi Fedez, I heard about your health problems, I am sorry and I hope they will be resolved soon. Now I say clearly to you and everyone that I have cancer, why should I ever declare it in a low voice, after all mine is not a venereal disease.

Please don’t be intimidated. Listen to me don’t cry, fight bad luck, you’ll be right.

News that has left the web world speechless. No one was aware of hers battle. After the media hype, the journalist’s daughter, Laura Adele, posted a post for thank everyone of the many messages received about his father’s condition.