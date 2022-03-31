Vittorio Feltri’s daughter, after her father’s announcement about his illness, published a post to answer the many questions

Vittorio Feltri announced of his serious illness in a letter he sent to rapper Fedez. The latter was hospitalized and operated on after the discovery of a pancreatic tumor.

The Libero reporter wanted to share his battle, for to sustain the singer and give him the strength and courage to face this difficult path of his life. Here are the words of him, which no one expected:

Dear Fedez I have read about your health problems, I am sorry and I hope they will be resolved soon. You are a talented young man, you have a beautiful family and I understand your state of mind in the face of illness.

The editor of the Libero newspaper he then went on to reveal to Fedez that he too is fighting a tough battle and that now the time has come not to hide more:

Now I say clearly to you and everyone that I have cancer, why should I ever declare it in a low voice, after all mine is not a venereal disease. Dear Fedez someone like you does not mince words and has the right to express his fears and his ambassadors. Please do not be intimidated by the disease with which you have started a battle that you can win. Listen to me, don’t cry, fight bad luck, you’ll be right.

After the moving words, everyone wonders how Vittorio Feltri is doing and asks for details about his health condition. Thus, the daughter intervened Laura Adelewho after the many messages received, wanted to reassure the many people who sent them affection and support: