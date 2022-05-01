Vittorio Feltri: “We only like the tricolor flag, we don’t give a damn about the others. I want the tricolor and next year it will win”

“When I hear about the future, as La Russa did, I get a little scared, because there is a grave in my future. Thanks“So Vittorio Feltri closed his speech at the Brothers of Italy programmatic conference in Milan.

“We can rest assured. I am convinced that Giorgia Meloni will continue to be the first Italian party in the next political elections …”, said Feltri. “An incredible event also for the public, right in Milan. This city is the center of every starting point, not only economic, but also political. Not surprisingly – said Feltri, accompanying the sentence with a laugh – fascism was born in Milan. Berlusconi is not from Sorrento. The League was born in Nilano. Whoever conquers Milan also conquers Rome. Except that Giorgia Roma has already conquered it. When it comes to FdI’s success it has grown because it has a real boss. Without a conductor, those who play are in disarray. “And on the FdI ruling class:” What are we talking about when in the government we have seen people like Di Maio and Conte? “. Feltri then harangued the audience claiming the pride of the Conservatives: “We need to recover values ​​that have been abandoned and forgotten. We only like the tricolor flag, we don’t give a damn about the others. I want the tricolor and next year he will win big“.

WATCH THE VIDEO

