Emanuele Filiberto discussed only a few months ago, for the first and only time, the health of Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy

The last true statement regarding the health of. dates back to September last year Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy. His son Emanuele Filiberto di Savoia discussed, for the first and only time, the health of his father, who died in Geneva on 3 February at the age of 86.

It had been during his participation in Silvia Toffanin's salon on very trueThat Emanuele Filiberto had shared details about his relationship with his parents. Hence, also some details on the state of health of his recently deceased father.

Emanuele had also expressed affection for his mother, underlining the differences in parental relationships compared to the seventies. She noted how she is currently more present for her daughters, unlike her parents who both worked abroad, with her mother accompanying her father. However, she fondly remembered the good times they spent together when they were at home or when they spent their days together on vacation.

Subsequently, always a very trueEmanuele Filiberto spoke about the conditions of father's healthdeclaring that unfortunately Vittorio Emanuele had difficulty walking, but possessed a remarkable strength of character that pushed him to continue and do his best.

In that period, Emanuele's mother, Marina Doria, was facing treatment for esophageal cancer, making that period complex for the Savoia family. There were no rosy conditions regarding the health of the parents.

At the time of the statement, no further information was provided on the illness indicated by Emanuele Filiberto. The causes of Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy's death are still unknown.

Emanuele Filiberto praised his parents' strength in looking forward despite the difficulties. He said that this strength has always motivated them, despite their aging. Like many of his children, he also hoped to share many years with both parents. An evil that is still not well clarified took away his father, Vittorio Emanuele.