GENEVA. The recent history of Vittorio Emanuele of Savoy – died this morning in Geneva at the age of 86 – sees him involved in various judicial news and scandals: Vittorio Emanuele, however, has always been acquitted of the most serious charges, sentenced only for illegal possession of firearms to 6 months on probation. In the 1970s he was investigated both by the investigating judge of the Venice magistrate's court and by the investigating judge of the Trento magistrate's court, for international trafficking of arms to some Middle Eastern countries placed under embargo, an investigation which was later closed.

The most sensational story concerns the accusation of having injured 19 year old Dirk Hamer by shooting from his boat moored on the island of Cavallo: the young man died after 4 months. It was August 18, 1978 and on the island of Corsica there was a shootout following the theft of Vittorio Emanuele's dinghy which exploded two rifle shots. He was arrested because – the prosecution said – one of the bullets had hit the thigh of the 19-year-old German student Dirk Geerd Hamer, son of Ryke Geerd Hamer, who was sleeping in a nearby boat, the Leone family's Mapagia. Dirk Geerd Hamer died in December of the same year after a long agony.

The defense claimed the presence of other people who shot during the fight, then fled and were never identified by the French gendarmerie. Even the caliber and coating of the bullets that wounded the young man were different from those supplied with Vittorio Emanuele's carbine. In November 1991 he was acquitted by the Parisian Prosecutor's Office of the hypothesis of voluntary homicide and sentenced to 6 months with probation for “illegally carrying a firearm outside one's home”. In 2006, during the investigation into Vallettopoli, he was intercepted with a wiretap boasting of “having cheated them” on the Hamer murder, admitting that he had fired a shot which then hit the poor boy's leg. However, Vittorio Emanuele also emerged from the Vallettopoli accusation without consequences, defended by the lawyer Giulia Bongiorno. For the 7 days of unjust prison in 2015 he was also compensated by the Italian State with compensation of 40 thousand euros.