The news given by his wife's friend and press officer: how is Vittorio Cecchi Gori

Vittorio Cecchi Gori he is hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the Gemelli hospital in Rome due to respiratory failure. Angelo Perrone broke the news during the TV show Storie Italiane, hosted by Eleonora Daniele.

Angelo Perrone, press officer and friend of Vittorio Cecchi Gori's wife, explained to the Rai cameras that the former senator of the Italian Republic had gone to the Gemelli in Rome last Monday. He had to submit to gods simple controls, due to low saturation. But yesterday, the entrepreneur was hit by one severe respiratory failure and the doctors decided to admit him to the intensive care unit.

Vittorio had entered Gemelli for scheduled checks linked to low saturation. Then yesterday he had a respiratory crisis and was transferred to intensive care due to respiratory failure.

The entrepreneur's health problems

Vittorio Cecchi Gori has already had several health problems in the past. Two years ago, he was hospitalized due to a pneumonia, during the Pandemic. He himself, from the hospital, made it known that it was not Covid:

I only have pneumonia, no Covid, which I've already had. I'm calm, the fact is that at 80 you get weaker. They give me oxygen, but no Covid.

In 2019, the entrepreneur was urgently hospitalized, again at Gemelli in Rome, due to a appendicitis with peritonitis. And even before that, in 2017, Vittorio Cecchi Gori was urgently hospitalized due to a sudden illness. She remained in hospital for over two months.

The sentence for Vittorio Cecchi Gori

Cecchi Gori is at the House arrest for some time, he was sentenced to 8 years on charges of fraudulent bankruptcy and other financial crimes. After the conviction, which came in 2020, justice granted him house arrest due to his advanced age, his lack of social danger, his health conditions and the overcrowding in prison during the health emergency.