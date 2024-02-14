Vittorio Cecchi Gori hospitalized in intensive care at Gemelli in Rome

Vittorio Cecchi Gori hospitalized in intensive care at Gemelli in Rome due to “respiratory failure”. To give the news, live on Rai1, guest of 'Storie Italiane', Angelo Perronepress agent and friend of Rita Rusic, who explained: “Vittorio entered Gemelli on Monday for scheduled checks linked to low saturation, then yesterday he had a respiratory crisis and was transferred to intensive care due to respiratory failure“.