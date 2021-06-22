In a recent interview with “Nuovo” Vittorio Brumotti revealed some details of his relationship with Annachiara Zoppas, model and influencer to whom he has been linked for some time. The correspondent of Striscia La Notizia, however, also explained that for now marrying his girlfriend is not part of his plans.

For some time now Vittorio Brumotti is related to Annachiara Zoppas. The girl is the daughter of a rich man business owner of mineral waters and one Czechoslovakian model and work like model is influencer on social media.

Brumotti it seems like a lot in love of her, who came later the unexpected (and never explained) break with Giorgia Palmas. One year after their first meeting, in fact, the two went to cohabit and to date they appear accomplices is close together.

Precisely because of theirs overt feelings, therefore, there has often been talk of marriage for the couple who, however, never spoke of intention to get married. In an interview issued to the weekly New, However, the conductor of Paperissima Sprint revealed that, for now, there isn’t the intention to do the big step.

Read also: Vittorio Brumotti: “Annachiara Zoppas can’t stop me …”

Here because.

Vittorio Brumotti: no wedding with Annachiara

In his recent interview with New, Vittorio Brumotti spoke about his relationship with Annachiara Zoppas, with which he is now linked by several years. For now, however, in the future of the couple does not seem to be the marriage and to explain why it was really Vittorio.

“She has only 29 years old and for the moment our project is that of travel a lot, enjoying the beauties of the world. In the future we will see, the destiny will run its course … “

revealed the envoy of Strip, who thus underlined the big difference of age between him and the girl, of well 12 years smaller than him.

Although for now there are no wedding in view, However, Brumotti stressed to be very happy with the girl, met in 2018 a “Vinitaly”. Theirs was a real one love at first sight and so the two are enjoying theirs today beautiful report! In the future, perhaps, they will also give in to big step!