Vittorio Brumotti: “A dream? Paperissima Sprint itinerant with Paola and Chiara. From Antonio Ricci I learned that…” – The interview with Affaritaliani.it

The summer of Victor Brumotti is on the crest of the wave of Channel 5: another summer at the helm of has begun, since the beginning of June Paperissima Sprint (broadcast in access prime time starting at 8.35pm) in the name of entertainment and rewarded as always by the public in the TV ratings arena.

After last year’s success (and the Sunday season) with him – now a true veteran of the Antonio Ricci’s program – the co-hosts are confirmed March Thereza Araujo Barros25 year old Brazilian, and Valentina Corradi22 year old Italian champion of sports dance. Without forgetting of course the essential presence of the Gabibbo.

Vittorio, what are the funniest surprises we can expect in the coming weeks?

They’ve already aired a catastrophic fall of mine with my bike from a railing (laughs). It was all a plot hatched by the big family of Striscia and Paperissima, who filmed me by surprise. This year you’ll see spectacular things and some of my new, rather extreme videos.

…and the funniest blunder made by Vittorio Brumotti?

I was supposed to do a gag by smashing a polystyrene mandolin over my head, but in the end it turned out to be a real wooden mandolin.

Paperissima Sprint debuted in 1990 (on Italia 1) and has been on air for 29 years on Canale 5, always with important results. What is the secret of eternal youth that characterizes this program?

Laughter is the most powerful elixir of long youth, mine and the program’s. Because those who laugh age less and better.









Paperissima Sprint tidbits. Backstage affairs of your program: can you tell us something behind the scenes together with Marcia Thereza Araujo Barros and Valentina Corradi?

The great thing is that we are a really close-knit team. Marcia and Valentina are friends in real life too, they even go on vacation together and consequently they suffer my pranks even outside the program. They recently went to my house in Liguria for a few days and there were no shortage of pranks there either.

At Striscia e Paperissima you are now a veteran: in these years what have you learned working alongside a TV champion like Antonio Ricci?

Many things. He taught me to be part of a team. It’s not trivial, also because I’ve always done an individual sport, cycling. Ricci made me understand the importance of showing respect to the whole group and that everyone is equally important in a team. A concept that had already matured thanks to the example of my mother and father who raised me trying to pass on very healthy principles. Furthermore, it’s thanks to Antonio (Ricci, ed.) that I became passionate about art. I was able to develop these hidden vocations of mine, he helped me bring them out. He did it without giving orders, because Antonio Ricci doesn’t give orders and doesn’t judge: he leaves you alone until you find your way. And that’s what he did with me: he always left me a lot of freedom to express myself. Then I must add that Ricci also passed on to me a passion for plants and gardens. I was already obsessed with having a green thumb, but he helped me move to the next level. And now I’m challenging him to see who has the most beautiful park. I have 157 American palms and over 500 cacti! I win for cacti. He is passionate about Mediterranean gardens, I am passionate about exotic ones.

Beyond your current partners, tell us two showgirls from the past with whom you would like to host Paperissima Sprint and why

Let me think about it. The showgirls are all great professionals, I can’t choose just one couple. But I have a dream. I would like to do Paperissima around holiday resorts with Paola and Chiara!



Outside of the world of Striscia la Notizia, if you could host your own show… What would it be like and who would you like by your side?

I would like to do a program about Harley-Davidson because I am a huge fan. You have entered the Guinness Book of Records for 28 sporting feats. Which was the most difficult, the most fun and the one you have yet to achieve and would like to achieve? The most difficult was climbing the Burj Khalifa, the tallest skyscraper in the world. The most fun was jumping from one truck to another truck, on that occasion there was also “colleague” Captain Ventosa who made me wear his cape for the feat. One of the records I would like to conquer is Everest, I tried to do it by bike but it was not possible. I really have many that I would like to achieve, I am always ready to leave but to bring home new Guinness records it takes commitment, dedication and free time. But at the moment I am too busy with the shows. Once they wrote to me to train, not to neglect the bike. Today instead they worry that I don’t get hurt because I have to go on a mission to produce the Striscia services.

