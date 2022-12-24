Vittorio Adorni, legend of cycling of the 60s, has died. Gimondi’s daughter: “Say hello to dad”

The legend of cycling Vittorio Adorni has died at the age of 85. Winner of the Giro d’Italia in 1965 and the road cycling world championship in 1968, Adorni was one of the best-known personalities in the cycling world, which marked an era dominated by Eddy Merckx and Felice Gimondi.

The news was given by Norma Gimondi, who posted a photo of her father Felice on her Facebook page with her colleague and friend at the time they ran together. “Hi Vittorio, say hello to dad Rip”, she wrote, “heartfelt condolences to the family, we are close to you”. Adorni’s disappearance comes shortly after the death of Ercole Baldini and the tragic end of Davide Rebellin, killed by a lorry at the end of November. The president of the Italian cycling federation (Fci), Cordiano Dagnoni, expressed “on behalf of the entire cycling world, the deepest condolences to the family”.

Born in San Lazzaro Parmense on November 14, 1937, Adorni was a professional from 1961 to 1970. Nine years in which he managed to achieve 60 successes among professionals. Above all the 1965 Giro d’Italia, in which he overtook Italo Zilioli and Gimondi, and the World Championship three years later in Imola which made him enter the history of cycling, thanks to the 90 kilometer ride in which he ended up crossing the finish line with 9’50” on Herman Van Springel and 10’18” on Michele Dancelli.

Among the most important placements there were three consecutive podiums at Liège-Bastogne-Liege (between 1963 and 1965) and second place at Milan-Sanremo in 1965 and at the Sallanches World Championship in 1964. After his professional career, he was first a manager and then a sports commentator, thanks to the intuition of Sergio Zavoli, who wanted him with him in the Stage Process.