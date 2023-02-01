Over the last few days, Chiara Ferragni has been very busy in the city of Paris with the Haute Couture fashion shows. Once back in Milan, her whole family was waiting for her: Fedez and her children Leone and Victory. The latter recently wore a super luxe “home” look. But how much is it? Let’s find out all the details together.

Without any shadow of a doubt, since I was a child Clare Ferragni she is a big fan of fashion. It’s about a passion that she herself wants to pass on to her daughter Vittoria who has a designer and luxury wardrobe that has already made her a real style icon.

The Ferragnez children are very present on the social through which Chiara and Fedez, in addition to sharing their daily moments, also show the designer mini looks. Among the latest outfits that have captured the attention of fans we find the signed one Balmain. It’s a pink hooded sweatshirt dress.

There pink sweatshirt, characterized by contrasting edges and logo in the centre, has a value of over 200 euros. Indeed, on the official website of the brand it is sold at the price of 209 euros. Vittoria wore the garment in question combining it with a pair of tights of the same color.

Vittoria has the wardrobe of a style icon

Since she was only two months old, the daughter of Fedez and Chiara Ferragni had one sneaker collection super designer. Among the two items of clothing that have captured the attention of the fans the most we find theGucci dress from 430 euros, the shoes of the same fashion house. Not to go unnoticed is also the MSGM bib which has a value of 100 euros.