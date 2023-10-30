Vittoria, mother of Melania Rea, told La Stampa how she told her granddaughter what happened to her mother

Interviewed by The printMrs. Vittoria, mother of Melania Rea, he told all the pain he experienced and is still experiencing. But she also spoke of the difficulties of raising little Vittoria, now 13 years old, entrusted to her after Salvatore Parolisi took the life of her mother on 18 April 2011.

In recent months there has been a strong return to talking about feminicide of Melania Rea, killed in a forest near Ascoli Piceno in June 2011.

For his murder and for the abandonment of the corpse, he came accused and convicted her husband, the former corporal major of the Italian army Salvatore Parolisi.

A few weeks ago, in fact, Parolisi was released from prison for gods premium permitsobtained after 12 years of imprisonment of the 20 foreseen.

Intercepted outside the prison by journalists from Who has seenmade statements that sparked the anger of Melania’s family, so much so that they were forced to submit instance for the aforementioned reward permits to come interrupted. Instance that was accepted by the Court.

The interview with Melania Rea’s mother

Recently on The print an interview given by Mrs. Vittoria has been published, mom of Melania Rea, who has been living with a man since the day her daughter was murdered inconsolable pain.

He has also lived with her since then little Victoriadaughter of Melania, who at the time of the events was only 18 months old, while today he is 13 years old. Recently the girl also changed her surname, which from Parolisi was changed to Rea.

The lady talked mostly about how she did it explain to the little girl what happened:

Experts have advised us to always tell the truth, in the right way, because children should not be made fun of.

When she was about 3 years old, says Mrs. Vittoria, she asked her grandparents where her mother and them were they told her the truth. And that was that she was dead. That they had killed her and abandoned her in the woods, where her father was also there.

I am went step by step Messrs. Rea, as they were advised to do by experts. In fact, only when she became older than her did they tell her that it was her father who killed her mother.

Vittoria’s grandparents say she is one serene and very studious teenager. He already has a clear idea of ​​what he wants to do magistrate and deal with violence against women. Testimony to how her experience as her mother, which she knew and understood at her own pace, had a profound impact on her.