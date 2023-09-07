The proceeding relates to the investigation conducted by the Piedmontese prosecutor’s office which started from a series of checks by Consob and Covisoc on some market transactions
The Prisma trial, the one relating to the investigation conducted by the Turin prosecutor’s office following a series of checks by Consob and Covisoc on some market transactions, moves from Turin to Rome, as requested by Juventus.
The Court of Cassation, as stated in the sentence, declared the incompetence of the Court of Turin on the matter and ordered the immediate transmission of the documents relating to the proceeding to the Court of Rome.
