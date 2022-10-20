Without a shadow of a doubt Vittoria Deganello is one of the most loved and followed influencers in the web world. A few months ago the woman found out she was pregnant. Recently the former competitor of Men and women she decided to tell some details about her pregnancy. Let’s find out all her statements together.

Vittoria Deganello will soon become mom. The famous influencer she is expecting a sweet baby and is happy to share this wonderful experience with all her fans. In fact, the former competitor of Men and women answered some requests of his followers on Instagram.

At first, the woman said she had not accused anyone symptom before you find out you are pregnant:

I had no warning from the pregnancy, no symptoms, I felt it. Before the delay I had pains identical to menstruation, perhaps even a little more pronounced. I have perennial anxiety about everything. It will be Taurus, more stubborn than the mother.

However, the famous influencer said she was facing her first pregnancy since alone. Despite this, the woman is ready to do anything to give her son thelove what he will need. These were his words:

If I think he needs a peaceful and united family? This message for me is of a great superficiality. Everyone dreams of a united family and in the first place I would never have wanted to have to face a pregnancy alone where I go to sleep and wake up in the morning with no one by my side. It has been months, days, very hard for me and it is still not easy but I made this decision with great maturity and awareness. It was the most beautiful choice of my life and I will do whatever is necessary for this creature to be born with all the love it needs and in the most absolute serenity.

The words of Vittoria Deganello

