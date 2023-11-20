Vittoria Baldino against Arianna Meloni: “Tell us about your husband”

The storm breaks out between Vittoria Baldino of the M5s e Arianna Meloni of FdI. On social media the grillina attacks the sister of the prime ministerwondering if the merit or blood affiliation. A dig to which Arianna responded very harshly, accusing Baldino of having become a parliamentarian “without having demonstrated that she had a personal consensus and without having any particular militancy behind her” and accusing her of receiving “10 thousand euros per month“.

Baldino’s rejoinder did not take long to arrive. “We are in the corporate defense of familyism. Since you make it a question of money, I could say that – explains Baldino to Il Fatto Quotidiano – so far I returned around 150 thousand euros of my allowance. But if this is the topic, Arianna Meloni could talk to us about how sister who has been alive for almost twenty years paid by the Italians. Or maybe tell us about your husband. It seems to me that she got nervous, but I have never been mentioned anywhere by my sister; what I have, I had to earn it and you know nothing about my militancy.”

“His response – continues Baldino to Il Fatto – confirmed that the only thing this right has demonstrated knowing how to do it is protecting herself and her group. She has entrenched herself behind a corporate defense of familism, despite spending her days talking about merit. It remains a question of opportunity, because if you want to be unassailable you don’t make certain choices, promoting or nominating people close to you or your family. Since Meloni has been prime minister, it is a fact that relatives of well-known exponents of FdI and beyond have been placed in important roles. At this point I would advise the Prime Minister to take action to open sections of Sorelle d’Italia, Cognati d’Italia, and so on“.

