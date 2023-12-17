Vitriol against Elon Musk: “He feels like God and tells us to have children”

“The problem of demographic decline in Italy is serious. But the declaration of Elon Musk it's absurd, because it seemed like God was being felt. 'Italians, have more children'. But who does he think he is? It's not because he made money, then he can come to Italy to tell us what to do. These are rich, spoiled digital plutocrats. We really need to rediscover the national pride to say a Elon Musk who, yes, makes beautiful cars with Tesla, but when he comes here to tell us what to do as if he were God, then he can go back to where he came from” said the senator Carlo Calendaleader of Action, on the sidelines of his participation in Atreju, in Castel Sant'Angelo.

VIDEO

Subscribe to the newsletter

