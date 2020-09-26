Unknown

Jose Bordalás, which returned to Alaves to First in 2016, it returns to Mendizorroza in front of the Getafe to face his former team, which this season has not yet added any points in the first two days and is in relegation places. So nostalgia is far behind (follow the game live on As.com).

He Glorious continues with zero points and that, in Vitoria, is synonymous with nervousness. The franchise of Josean Querejeta for being condescending with the results. But the reality is that the team gives better sensations than the classification marks. It could be tied with the Betis in Mendizorroza and could be scored with the Pomegranate at New Los Cármenes.

Manu returns to the call as the soul of the team after an edema but Pina has serious hamstring discomfort. The manchego thing points more to several weeks. AND Lucas drags an overhead. Absences and doubts, although the club does not strive to solve the enigmas.

Machín is obsessed by the system of the three centrals but so far he has not been able to put a convincing approach on the pitch. In fact, days ago he converted his team into a 4-4-2 in the second half in Granada because he did not see his team in a position to draw on the field what their particular DNA is. He needs time … and players

Bordalás returns to Mendizorroza with his usual Getafe. In his first eleven he only appeared Cucho Hernandez as a novelty compared to last season and today I will surely repeat the recipe. Palaversa and Unal are the other reinforcements looking for a hole.

The azulona recipe is the same. A lot of intensity, direct play, defensive strength and forwards with goals. In that it stands out Jaime Mata. The tricantino already premiered before him Osasuna and with the march of Jorge Molina has gained even more weight. Soria, Djené and the couple Maksimovic-Arambarri complete the spine. And in the bands, the double winger is no longer negotiated, with more quality on the left and more court on the right.

Winning the first game has encouraged a short-staffed team that needed self-esteem after their disaster at the end of last season.